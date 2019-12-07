Front Stories 

HM leaves today for Belgium for medical examinations

Oman Observer

Muscat: A statement issued by the Diwan of Royal Court has said,  “His Majesty Sultan Qaboos leave for Belgium today ( Rabeee al Thani 10, 1441H, December 7, 2019) to conduct some medical examinations for a limited period.

 

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4699 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Enjoy! The final day of Muscat Festival

Oman Observer Comments Off on Enjoy! The final day of Muscat Festival

Omani women get equal rights to freedom of movement: MOSD

Oman Observer Comments Off on Omani women get equal rights to freedom of movement: MOSD

Why the taps run dry around the world?

Oman Observer Comments Off on Why the taps run dry around the world?