His Majesty issues two Royal Decrees

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Thursday issued two Royal decrees reading as follows:

Royal Decree No 129/2020 conducts some transfers and placements in the diplomatic corps.

Article (1) transfers Dr Ahmed bin Hilal bin Saud al Busaidy, Oman’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and appoints him as the Sultanate’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

Article (2) appoints the officials named below as indicated against their names:

1. Abdullah bin Nassir bin Mussalam al Rahbi as the Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt and its Permanent Representative to the Arab League.

2. Moosa bin Hamdan bin Moosa al Ta’ee as the Sultanate’s Ambassador to the United States of America.

3. Shaikh Hilal bin Marhoon bin Salim al Ma’amari as the Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

4. HH Sayyid Faisal bin Turki bin Mahmoud al Said as the Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its Permanent Representative to the Islamic Cooperation Organisation.

Article (3) appoints the following as indicated against their names:

1. Saleh bin Suleiman bin Ahmed al Harthy, Oman’s Ambassador to Kenya, as the Sultanate’s Non-resident Ambassador to Eritria.

2. Mubarak bin Salim bin Ali al Zakwani, Oman’s Ambassador to South Africa, as the Sultanate’s Non-resident Ambassador to Madagascar.

3. Ali bin Abdullah bin Salim al Mahrouqi, Oman’s Ambassador to Tanzania as the Sultanate’s Non-resident Ambassador to the Seychelles Republic.

4. Dr Mohammed bin Said bin Khalifa al Busaidy, Oman’s Ambassador to Japan as the Sultanate’s Non-resident Ambassador to Australia.

Article (4) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on its date of issue.

Royal Decree No 130/2020 on appointing a Permanent Representative of the Sultanate to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco).

Article (1) appoints Dr Hamad bin Saif bin Ali al Hamami as the Sultanate’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco).

Article (2) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from its date of issue. — ONA

