His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has issued three Royal Decrees, which are the following:

Royal Decree No 41/2020 amending some provisions of the Cultural Heritage Law.

Royal Decree No 42/2020 promulgates the Taxation Authority and approves its structural system.

Royal Decree No 43/2020 ratifies the Multilateral Convention to Implement Tax Treaty related measures to prevent base erosion and profit shifting. ONA