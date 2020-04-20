Front Stories 

His Majesty issues Royal Decree on official holidays

Oman Observer

Muscat: His Majesty the Sultan issued a Royal Decree  56/2020 on Monday, setting the days for official holidays.

New Hijri year (First Muharram)

Holy Prophet’s Birthday (12 Rabi ‘al-Awwal)

Al Isra’a Wal Miraj (27 Rajab)

National Day (November 18-19 )

Eid Al-Fitr (29 Ramadan to 3 Shawwal)

Eid al Adha (9 Dhu al-Hijjah to 12 Dhu al-Hijjah)

The decree stated that if the holidays fall on weekends, there will be compensation for one day.

The decree stated that if the first day of both Eids falls on a Friday, it will be compensated.

 

