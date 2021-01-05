Main 

HM issues Royal Decree granting license to third telecom operator

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik on Tuesday issued a Royal Decree No 4/2021, granting first class license to Oman Future Telecommunications Company (OFT).

Article (1) grants First Class License to Oman Future Telecommunications Company (OFT) to provide general basic mobile telecom services in accordance with the ‘License’ attached to this decree.

Article (2) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from its day of issue. –ONA

