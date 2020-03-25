His Majesty issues 7 Royal Decrees

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik issued seven Royal decrees on Wednesday:

Royal Decree 34/2020 ratifies the Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters after presenting the same before the Majlis A’Shura.

Article (1) ratifies the aforementioned Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters, signed by the Sultanate on November 26, 2019, as per the version attached to this decree.

Article (2) instructs the departments concerned to deposit the Convention’s ratification document in accordance with its provisions.

Article (3) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on its date of issue.

Royal Decree 35/2020 endorses Biyaq Oilfield Services company’s conceding 20 percent of its rights and obligations in the petroleum agreement signed on 20 November 2014 for Block No. 56 to Tethys Oil Oman, besides endorsing Intaj company’s conceding 20 percent of its rights and obligations in this agreement to Biyaq Oilfield Services.

Article (1) endorses Biyaq Oilfield Services company’s conceding 20 percent of its rights and obligations in the petroleum agreement signed on 20 November 2014 for Block 56 to Tethys Oil Oman.

Article (2) endorses Intaj company’s conceding 20 percent of its rights and obligations in the petroleum agreement to Biyaq Oilfield Services in the petroleum agreement signed on November 20, 2014, for Block 56 to Biyaq Oilfield Services company.

Article (3) states that the final quotas of the agreement’s parties stand as follows:

50 percent for Medco Arabia LTD.

25 percent for Biyaq Oilfield Services.

20 percent for Tethys Oil Oman.

5 percent for Intaj.

Royal Decree 36/2020 endorses the petroleum agreement signed on 31 July 2019 by the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and Eni Oman BV in BP Exploration Epsilon LTD for Block 77.

Article (1) endorses the aforementioned agreement.

Royal Decree 37/2020 endorses the petroleum agreement signed by the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and each of Mezoon Petrogas (BVI) LTD and Mezoon Petroleum and Gas Company LLC. for Block No. 5.

Article (1) endorses the above-mentioned petroleum agreement.

Royal Decree 38/2020 endorses the petroleum agreement signed on January, 14 2019 by the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and Oman Oil Company Exploration & Production for Block No. 47.

Article (1) endorses the above-mentioned agreement.

Royal Decree 39/2020 endorses the petroleum agreement signed on 10 October 2019 by the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and Shell EP Oman BV for Block No. 55.

Article (1) endorses the above-mentioned agreement.

Royal Decree 40/2020 endorses the petroleum agreement between the Government of Sultanate of Oman, Total E&P Oman Block 12 BV and PTTEP MENA LTD Company for Block No. 12 signed on 19 February 2020.

Article (1) endorses the above-mentioned agreement.

