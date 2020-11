Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has conferred the Royal Order of Commendation (third class) on a number of Omani media personnel.

On behalf of HM, Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham on Monday handed over the medals to Ibrahim Amer al Yahmadi, Hassan Salim Juma al Farsi, and Mohammed Ali Saleh al Marjebi at his office.. ONA

