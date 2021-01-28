Head stories 

His Majesty greets Uganda President

Oman Observer ,

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has sent a cable of greetings to President Yoweri Museveni of the Republic of Uganda on the occasion of re-electing him as a president of his country for a new presidential term. In the cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his best wishes of success to President Museveni in leading the friendly people of Uganda towards further progress and prosperity, and the good relations between the two countries further development and growth. — ONA

