His Majesty greets Kuwait Emir

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has sent a cable of greetings to Shaikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, on the occasion of his swearing in the constitutional oath and assuming the reins of government in the sisterly State of Kuwait.

In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings and best wishes to the Emir of Kuwait for continuous health and wellness, praying to the Almighty to help him in leading the Kuwaiti people to achieve more progress and prosperity. — ONA

