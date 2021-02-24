His Majesty greets Emir of Kuwait

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has sent a cable of greetings to Sheikh Nawaf al Ahmed al Jabir al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait on the occasion of the National Day of the sisterly State of Kuwait.

In the cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings and best wishes of good health, happiness and long life to Sheikh Nawaf, praying to the Almighty Allah for the return of this occasion on Sheikh Nawaf while the brotherly people of Kuwait realize aspirations of further progress and prosperity. ONA