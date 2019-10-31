His Majesty greets Algerian President

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Abdul Qadir bin Saleh of Algeria on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his best wishes of good health, well-being and a long life to President Saleh, praying to Allah the Almighty for the return of this occasion on him and the brotherly people of Algeria.

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has also sent a cable of greetings to Dr Rodney Williams, Governor General of Antigua and Barbuda on the occasion of his country’s Independence Anniversary. — ONA

Related