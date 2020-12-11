His Majesty greeted on Armed Forces Day by Deputy PM for Defence Affairs

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Friday received a cable of greetings on the Armed Forces Day from HH Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik bin Taimour al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, reading as follows: Your Majesty, the Supreme Commander, May the Almighty Allah protect you.

Amid the present successive celebrations of this dear country, your valiant Armed Forces, the triumphant Firaq Forces and all personnel of the Ministry of Defence today mark the 11th of December as the Armed Forces Day, which set the pillars of action on this blessed homeland.

While celebrating this auspicious occasion, I am honoured, and so are your victorious Armed Forces, Firaq Forces and all personnel of the Defence Ministry to salute Your Majesty, expressing the most heartfelt sentiments and wishes of blessings — all in gratitude and appreciation for the glorious achievements made as part of the current, comprehensive and renewed development cherished and relished by our homeland Oman. We all pray to the Almighty Allah to guard Your Majesty in His divine care, as a leader of this resourceful country.

Your Majesty, the Supreme Commander

As they celebrate their annual day, the Armed Forces would like to reiterate their determination to contribute, with full resolve, capability and proficiency, to the nation building process. Your Armed Forces have proved their aptitude and performed a pioneering role in defending every part of this dear country and safeguarded its gains. Accordingly, Oman has become an oasis of peace and prosperity, relishing a happy present and looking forward to a brighter future, God willing, under Your Majesty’s wise leadership.

Your Majesty, the Supreme Commander

Your Armed Forces, Firaq Forces and all personnel of the Ministry of Defence — while celebrating this occasion, renew and reiterate the pledge of allegiance to Your Majesty in full sincerity, vowing to uphold the sacred duty of defending this dear country.

We pray to the Almighty Allah to bestow His bounties upon Your Majesty and grant you continued good health and a long life.

May the Almighty Allah support Your Majesty and may He bless all days of your reign!

Happy Armed Forces Day, Your Majesty. — ONA

