MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik gave an audience to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at Al Alam Palace in Muscat on Friday. The meeting reviewed the aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries and matters of mutual interest. The audience was attended by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, and Leslie M Tsou, US Ambassador appointed to the Sultanate. — ONA

