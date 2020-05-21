His Majesty gives audience to Qatari Deputy Prime Minister

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik gave an audience at Bait Al Barakah on Thursday to Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs in the sisterly State of Qatar.

During the audience, the Qatari Minister conveyed greetings of Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar to His Majesty the Sultan, along with his best wishes of good health and happiness to His Majesty, and the Omani people further progress and prosperity.

His Majesty asked the guest to convey his greetings and best wishes of good health and happiness to Shaikh Tamim, and the brotherly people of Qatar further progress and growth.

The audience reviewed aspects of the existing cooperation between the two countries in various spheres and means of enhancing them to achieve the joint interests of the Omani and Qatari brotherly peoples, in addition to matters of mutual interest.

The audience was attended from the Omani side by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs. It was attended from the Qatari side by Ali Shareef al Emadi, Minister of Finance, Shaikh Jassim bin Abdulrahman al Thani, appointed-Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Sultanate and the delegation accompanying the guest. –ONA

