His Majesty gives audience to KSA Deputy Defence Minister

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik gave an audience at Al Alam Palace on Wednesday to Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud, Deputy Minister of Defence in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

During the audience, the Saudi Deputy Minister of Defence conveyed greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of the KSA to His Majesty the Sultan along with his best wishes of permanent health and happiness to His Majesty, and the Omani people further progress and prosperity.

On his turn, His Majesty the Sultan asked the guest to convey his greetings and best wishes of good health and happiness to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Saudi brotherly people further progress and growth.

The audience reviewed aspects of the existing cooperation between the two countries in various spheres and means of promoting them to achieve the joint interests of the Omani and Saudi brotherly peoples, in addition to touching on matters of mutual interest.

The audience was attended by Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidy, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, the KSA Ambassador to the Sultanate and the delegation accompanying the guest.

It should be noted that Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud, KSA Deputy Minister of Defence arrived here on Wednesday.

He and his accompanying delegation were received by Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidi, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, Eid bin Mohammed al Thaqafi, KSA Ambassador to the Sultanate and some members of the KSA Embassy. –ONA

