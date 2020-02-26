Main 

His Majesty gives audience to GCC Secretary-General

Oman Observer

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik gave an audience at Al Alam Palace on Wednesday to Dr Nayef Falah Mubarak al Hajraf, GCC Secretary-General to offer greetings to His Majesty the Sultan on the occasion of the GCC Secretary-General’s assuming his new post.

His Majesty wished him and the GCC march permanent success to achieve further hopes and aspiration of the GCC peoples.

On his turn, the GCC Secretary-General expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Majesty the Sultan for the Sultanate’s permanent support for the GCC march to serve interests of the GCC peoples.

The audience was attended by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs. –ONA

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5277 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

BBC’s Stephen Backshall explores Oman

Vinod Nair Comments Off on BBC’s Stephen Backshall explores Oman

Delegated by His Majesty Sayyid Asaad to attend Arab Summit

Oman Observer Comments Off on Delegated by His Majesty Sayyid Asaad to attend Arab Summit

Majlis panel moots ‘fixed price’ for petrol

Oman Observer Comments Off on Majlis panel moots ‘fixed price’ for petrol