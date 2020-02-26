His Majesty gives audience to GCC Secretary-General

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik gave an audience at Al Alam Palace on Wednesday to Dr Nayef Falah Mubarak al Hajraf, GCC Secretary-General to offer greetings to His Majesty the Sultan on the occasion of the GCC Secretary-General’s assuming his new post.

His Majesty wished him and the GCC march permanent success to achieve further hopes and aspiration of the GCC peoples.

On his turn, the GCC Secretary-General expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Majesty the Sultan for the Sultanate’s permanent support for the GCC march to serve interests of the GCC peoples.

The audience was attended by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs. –ONA