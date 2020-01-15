His Majesty gets written message from Donald Trump

Muscat: His Majesty the Sultan received a written message from the US President, Donald Trump, which was handed over by the Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette who arrived in the country to offer condolences on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

President Trump announced a presidential delegation to pay respects upon the death of His Majesty Qaboos on January 15, 2020, which will include United States Ambassador to the Sultanate, Kathryn Wheelbarger, performing the duties of Assistant Secretary for International Security Affairs, Department of Defense and Timothy Lenderking, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Arabian Gulf Affairs, Department of State and Allison Minor, Director of Arabian Peninsula Affairs, National Security Council.