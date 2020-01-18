His Majesty gets phone call from Erdogan

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour received a phone call from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey. The Turkish President expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimour, may Allah the Almighty rest his soul in peace. The President wished His Majesty the Sultan success in continuing the blessed march of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and in leading the people of Oman towards more progress and prosperity, wishing further development of friendship relations between the Sultanate and Turkey. On his part, His Majesty expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation to the President for his noble feelings and sincere condolences praying to Allah the Almighty to preserve the President and the friendly Turkish people from harm, hoping that the relations between the two countries see more development. — ONA

