His Majesty exchanges Ramadhan greetings with leaders

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik exchanged phone greetings with King Hamad bin Isa al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain and President Dr Hassan Rouhani of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on the advent of the blessed month of Ramadhan.

His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings to the two leaders wishing them good health, long life and happiness and praying to Almighty Allah to return the blessed occasion while their peoples enjoy further progress and prosperity and the Muslim peoples more blessing and bounties.

On their turn, King Hamad and President Rouhani expressed their sincere greetings and best wishes of good health, long life and happiness to His Majesty, withing the Omani people further progress and prosperity and the Muslim peoples glory and highness. — ONA

