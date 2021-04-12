His Majesty exchanges Ramadhan greetings with Arab, Islamic leaders

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has exchanged cables of greetings on the advent of the holy month of Ramadhan with the Arab and Islamic leaders of the brotherly and friendly countries.

In his cables, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of good health, happiness and a long life to them and their countries’ people further progress, prosperity and welfare.

In their cables, the leaders expressed their sincere greetings along with their best wishes of good health, happiness and a long life to His Majesty the Sultan to achieve all aspirations of progress, prosperity and welfare for the Omani people under His Majesty’s wise leadership. They prayed to the Almighty Allah for the return of this occasion on His Majesty, the Omani people and Arab and Muslim nations with blessings, bounties and prosperity.

His Majesty the Sultan exchanged greetings on this occasion with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, King Hamad bin Issa al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, Shaikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Jabir al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco, President Kais Saied of the Republic of Tunisia, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, President Ismail Omar Guelleh of the Republic of Djibouti, Gen Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan, Chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan, President Dr Bashar al Assad of the Syrian Arab Republic, President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo of the Federal Republic of Somalia, President Dr Barham Ahmed Salih of the Republic of Iraq, President Mahmoud Abbas of the State of Palestine, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation, President Othman Ghazali of the Union of the Comoros, Dr Mohamed al Menfi, Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya, President Abdel Fattah el Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt, President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Field Marshal Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, President of the Republic of Yemen, Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah of Malaysia, President Dr lham Heydar Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President Dr Mohammed Ashraf Ghani of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, President Joko Widodo of the Republic of Indonesia, President Dr Shavkat Mirziyoyev of the Republic of Uzbekistan, President Dr Hassan Rouhani of the Islamic Republic of Iran, President Dr Arif Alvi of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, President Mohammad Abdul Hamid of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov of the Republic of Turkmenistan, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Republic of Turkey, President Idriss Deby of the Republic of Chad, President Ali Bongo Ondimba of the Gabonese Republic, President Adama Barrow of the Republic of Gambia, President Macky Sall of the Republic of Senegal, President Emomali Rahmon of the Republic of Tajikistan, President Sadyr Japarov of the Kyrgyz Republic, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih of the Republic of the Maldives, President Mohamed Bazoum of the Republic of Niger, and President Muhammadu Buhari of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. –ONA