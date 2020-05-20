His Majesty exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Wednesday exchanged greetings over phone on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al Fitr with: King Hamad bin Isa al Khalifa, of the Kingdom of Bahrain; His Highness Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of Qatar and Shaikh Sabah al Ahmed al Jaber al Sabah, Emir Kuwait.

During the phone calls, His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings to the leaders wishing them good health and happiness and praying to Almighty Allah for many returns of the auspicious occasion while Their Royal Highnesses and their brotherly peoples have achieved more aspirations toward progress and prosperity, and wishing all Muslims blessings and bounties.

Their Royal Highnesses expressed their sincere greetings and best wishes to His Majesty praying to Almighty Allah to grant him good health, happiness and long life, praying for many returns of the occasion while the Omani people has achieved more progress and prosperity under his wise leadership and wishing the Arab and Muslim nations more blessings and bounties. — ONA