His Majesty exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Muslim leaders

Muscat: With the advent of the blessed Eid Al Adha, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has exchanged cables of greetings with leaders of the Arab and Islamic countries.

In his cables, His Majesty expressed his sincere cordial greetings along with his best wishes to them, and to the people of their countries, praying to Allah the Almighty to achieve all aspirations of progress, prosperity and welfare, and for the return of this and similar occasions on all Muslims with blessings and bounties.

In their cables, the leaders expressed their sincere greetings along with their best wishes to His Majesty and the Omani people, praying to Allah the Almighty for the return of this and similar happy occasions on His Majesty while he enjoys good health, wellbeing and long life, and the Omani people continuous progress and prosperity under His Majesty’s wise leadership, and all Muslim nations with welfare, progress and glory.

His Majesty the Sultan has exchanged cables of greetings with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saudi Arabia; His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE); His Majesty King Hamad bin Issa al Khalifa of Bahrain; His Highness Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of Qatar; His Highness Shaikh Sabah al Ahmed al Jabir al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait; King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan; King Mohammed VI of Morocco; President Kais Saied of Tunisia; President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria; President Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti, Lt Gen Abdul Fattah al Burhan, Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan;

President Dr Bashar al Assad of Syria; President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo of Somalia; President Dr Barham Salih of Iraq; President Mahmoud Abbas of the State of Palestine, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation; President Othman Ghazali of Comoros; Fayez al Sarraj, Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA); President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt; President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania; President Field Marshal Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi of Yemen; Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam; Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, King of Malaysia; President Dr Ilham Heydar Aliyev of Azerbaijan; President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan; President Joko Widodo of Indonesia; President Dr Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan; President Dr Hassan Rouhani of Iran; President Dr Arif Alvi of Pakistan; President Mohammad Abdul Hamid of Bangladesh; President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov of Turkmenistan; President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey; President Idriss Deby of Chad; President Ali Bongo Ondimba of Gabon; President Adama Barrow of Gambia; President Macky Sall of Senegal; President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan; President Sooronbay Jeenbekov of Kyrgyz Republic; President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan; President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih of Maldives; President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger; President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita of Mali.

His Majesty also received greetings cables on this happy occasion from crown princes, heads of governments, senior officials of the Arab and Islamic countries, ministers, advisors, members of the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura, undersecretaries, Omani ambassadors abroad, ambassadors of the friendly Arab and Islamic countries accredited to the Sultanate.

In their cables, they expressed their heartfelt greetings on this happy Eid along with their best wishes of good health and wellbeing to His Majesty, praying to Allah the Almighty to protect His Majesty and grant him long life, and for the return of this blessed occasion on His Majesty for many years to come with blessings and welfare, the Omani people with further progress and prosperity under His Majesty’s wise leadership.

His Majesty replied to the well-wishers thanking them for their sincere greetings and best wishes praying to Allah the Almighty to grant them good health and wellbeing and for the return of this auspicious occasion while they all enjoy blessing and bounties and the Islamic Umma supremacy and glory. — ONA