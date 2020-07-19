His Majesty congratulates Emir of Kuwait, President of Colombia

Muscat:His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of congratulations to Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, on the success of his surgical operation.

In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes to Shaikh Sabah. He prayed to Allah the Almighty to grant Shaikh Sabah permanent health, wellbeing and a long life to achieve further aspirations of progress and prosperity for the brotherly Kuwaiti people under his wise leadership.

Meanwhile, His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of congratulations to President

Ivan Duque Marquez of the Republic of Colombia on his country’s Independence Anniversary.

In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes to President Marquez and the Colombian friendly people. –ONA