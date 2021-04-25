Main 

His Majesty condoles President of Iraq

Oman Observer

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of condolences to President Dr Barham Salih of the Republic of Iraq on victims of the fire that broke out in Ibn Al Khatib Hospital in Baghdad.

In the cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to President Salih, families of the victims, and the Iraqi brotherly people.

His Majesty the Sultan also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the victims’ souls in peace in paradise and grant their families patience, wishing the injured a speedy recovery. –ONA

You May Also Like

PCR test must for passengers coming to Oman

Oman Observer Comments Off on PCR test must for passengers coming to Oman

High quality fish exported from Wilayat of Jaalan Bani Bu Ali

Oman Observer Comments Off on High quality fish exported from Wilayat of Jaalan Bani Bu Ali

UN medical flights start from Yemen’s Sanaa

Oman Observer Comments Off on UN medical flights start from Yemen’s Sanaa