His Majesty condoles Palestinian President

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of condolences to President Mahmoud Abbas of the State of Palestine, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) on the death of Dr Saeb Erekat, Secretary General of the PLO Executive Committee.

In the cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased’s soul in peace in paradise and grant his family patience. –ONA

