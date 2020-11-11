His Majesty condoles King of Bahrain

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of condolences to King Hamad bin Issa al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain on the demise of Prince Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In the cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to King Hamad, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased’s soul in peace in paradise with the faithful and grant King Hamad, his family and the Bahraini brotherly people patience and protect them against all harms. –ONA