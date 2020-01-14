His Majesty attends concluding ceremonies of condolences

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour received at Al Alam Palace on Tuesday King Felipe VI of Spain and his delegation, who arrived to offer condolences on the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimour.

During his meeting with His Majesty the Sultan, King of Spain expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy.

On his turn, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation to the King of Spain for his sincere condolences and sympathy on this immense loss, praying to the Almighty Allah to protect everyone against all harms.

The condolence ceremony was attended along with His Majesty by members of the Royal family.

His Majesty the Sultan also received President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo of the Federal Republic of Somalia and his delegation.

The President of Somalia expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to His Majesty and the Royal family on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimour.

On his turn, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the President of Somalia for his heartfelt condolences on this immense loss, praying to the Almighty Allah to rest the soul of the late Sultan in peace in paradise, and protect the brotherly people of Somalia against all harms.

His Majesty the Sultan also received Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan and his accompanying delegation.

During his meeting with His Majesty the Sultan, the Prime Minister of Japan expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy on the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimour to His Majesty the Sultan, the Royal family and the Omani people. He wished the Monarch of the country success to continue the march initiated by the late Sultan Qaboos.

On his turn, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere condolences and appreciation to the Japanese Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation for their heartfelt condolences and sympathies on this immense loss.

The Prime Minister of Japan arrived here in the morning on a one-day visit to the Sultanate. He is accompanied by his wife and a delegation comprising senior Japanese officials.

Earlier, His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperations Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, received Shinzo Abe.

The two sides exchanged cordial conversations. They also reviewed the strong, historical relations binding the two friendly countries and peoples, as well as means of promoting them.

The meeting was attended by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Secretary- General and the two advisers at HH Sayyid Asaad’s office and the delegation accompanying the Japanese guest. — ONA

