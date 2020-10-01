His Majesty arrives in Kuwait

Muscat: Under the divine care of the Almighty Allah, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik arrived in the sisterly State of Kuwait to offer condolences on the death of the forgiven, by the will of Allah, the late Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah al Ahmed al Jabir al Sabah.

The Sultan and the accompanying delegation offered condolences to His Highness Shaikh Nawaf al Ahmad al Jaber al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait and to family of the late Emir Sheikh Sabah al Ahmed al Jabir al Sabah and the brotherly people Kuwait.

His Majesty the Sultan was accompanied by an official delegation comprising the following during condolence offering.

Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud al-Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, Sayyid Fatik bin Fahar al-Said, Special Envoy of His Majesty the Sultan, Sayyid Taimour bin Asa’ad al-Said, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Central Bank of Oman, Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al-Busaidi, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, Gen. Sultan bin Mohammed al-Nu’amani, Minister of the Royal Office, Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al-Busaidi, Minister of Interior, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi, Foreign Minister, Dr. Hamad bin Said al-Oufi, Head of the Private Office, Sayyid Saud bin Hilal al-Busaidi, Minister of State and Governor of Muscat, Dr. Abdullah bin Nassir al Harrasi, Minister of Information, Qais bin Mohammed al-Yousuf, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion and Dr. Saleh bin A’amir al-Kharousi, the Sultanate’s Ambassador to the State of Kuwait. ONA