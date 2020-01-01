Main 

His Majesty approves General Budget 2020

Oman Observer

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has issued Royal Decree 1/2020 approving the state’s general budget for the fiscal year 2020.

 

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4859 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Embattled May unveils Britain’s new cabinet

Oman Observer Comments Off on Embattled May unveils Britain’s new cabinet

Salalah receives 34,695 tourists in second week of Khareef Season

Oman Observer Comments Off on Salalah receives 34,695 tourists in second week of Khareef Season

OQ sets up fund to invest in renewables in Oman

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on OQ sets up fund to invest in renewables in Oman