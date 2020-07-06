His Majesty approves formation of OIA board

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has issued Royal orders approving the formation of the board of directors of Oman Investment Authority (OIA) under the chairmanship of Sultan bin Salim bin Said al Habsi, with its members as follows:

1- Abdullah bin Salim bin Abdullah al Salmi, Executive President of the Capital Market Authority (CMA).

2- Abdullah bin Salim bin Abdullah al Harthi, Under-secretary of the Ministry of Finance.

3- Dr Nasser bin Rashid bin Abdullah al Maawali, Dean of the College of Banking and Financial Studies.

4- An international member. — ONA