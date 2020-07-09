Front Stories Head stories 

His Majesty administers oath to new agriculture minister

Muscat:  His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik administered the oath to the newly- appointed Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, the Chairman of the Supreme Court, and the Administrative Judicature Court Chairman.

It may be noted that on July 9, His Majesty issued following Royal Decrees.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has issued a Royal Decree on July 9,  appointing Dr. Saud bin Hamoud bin Ahmed al Habsi as Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries.

 

