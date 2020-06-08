His Majesty adjourns the Council of Oman from July 16

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has issued Royal directives to adjourn the first annual sitting (2019-2020) of the ninth term of the Council of Oman as of Thursday July 16, 2020.

This was stated by Shaikh Ahmed bin Mohammed al Naddabi, Secretary-General of Majlis Ash’shura. He said that, as per the law, this is deemed an official declaration of the termination of the first annual sitting as Article (58 bis 26) states that the Council of Oman has a regular term of no less than 8 months per annum.

The Council of Oman convenes on an invitation from His Majesty during the month of November every year.