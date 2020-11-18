His Majesty addresses nation

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik addressed the nation on the occasion of the 50th National Day of Oman.

Highlights:

His Majesty: We decided to limit the 50th National Day celebrations in order to safeguard the safety of everyone.

His Majesty: Oman was able to overcome all challenges with the wisdom of the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said and the sacrifices of its loyal people.

His Majesty: We have worked on developing the state’s administrative apparatus and restructuring the Council of Ministers, and we have assigned to it the implementation of plans and strategies.

His Majesty: The success of the vision is our responsibility with no exception.

His Majesty: The measures taken will be sufficient to bring our national economy to safety.

His Majesty: The current crisis has opened an opportunity for national energies to contribute to solutions, and has accelerated the pace of transformation on the technical side.

His Majesty: Despite the challenges facing our economy, the financial balance plan and the measures that have been taken are sufficient to bring our economy to a safe shore.

His Majesty: We do really value the response you have shown in the light of the financial circumstances, stressing that the aim of these measures is to achieve the financial sustainability of the state and prepare for the implementation of many developmental plans.

His Majesty: We are working on reviewing laws and legislations with a focus on activating accountability.

His Majesty: Health, social and economic sectors come on the top of our priorities.

His Majesty: We salute our armed forces, stressing that they will receive our full support.