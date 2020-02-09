His Majesty — a champion of peace in the world

Peace and stability are among the key blessings that many people and nations around the world have been seeking for years. A number of different social, economic and political issues are behind countries’ lack of peace and inner stability and prosperity. Unfortunately, these nations are being scapegoats and paying for peace! Having a peaceful life is a demanding wish for people of such countries!

Mahatma Gandhi was actually right when he claimed that an eye for eye only ends up making the whole world blind. Likewise, Albert Einstein advised that peace cannot be kept by force; it can only be achieved by understanding. In fact, peace does not mean absence of conflicts as differences will always be there. However, it means solving these differences through peaceful means; through dialogue, education, knowledge and humane ways. Mother Teresa once told that if we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong

to each other.

In view of that, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos had a strong belief in the importance of mutual understanding between nations and ensuring peace for every nation and human being. Starting from his own homeland in this regard, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos addressed his fellow citizens, “I will take the legal steps to gain recognition from the friendly foreign countries. I am also looking forward to the immediate support and cooperation of our neighbours

and for long continuous consultation between us for the sake of a better future for our region.”

On the other hand, serving the international peace process was a major concern to His Majesty as part of his foreign policy with other countries around the world. He accorded personal attention to serve international peace and bridge political gaps and conflicts between nations. He made thousands of attempts and initiatives to solve political conflicts and shouldered the responsibility to serve the noble mission of making peace around the globe.

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos wisely marked this since the early days of his reign. “Our foreign policy is based on firm foundations and principles: support for right and justice and a desire to work together with other peace-loving countries of the world to resolve international conflicts through dialogue and negotiation, so that

everyone can enjoy security and stability and all the peoples of the earth can reap the benefits.”

Working on foreign policy principles of non-intervention in other countries’ internal affairs, respect for international law, and adherence to an independent policy, His Majesty encouraged cooperation and peaceful resolution with other countries. Accordingly, over the past decades, Oman has left no stone unturned to work on achieving peace and establishing a fair solution through constructive dialogue in the framework of international legitimacy.

Case in a point, His Majesty’s audience to both Mahmoud Abbas, President of Palestine, and Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, reflected his wise and visionary policy towards achieving peace to all. It mirrored a deep faith in peace and efforts for stability and prosperity in all countries and people of the region and their aspirations for a better future. Such a commendable gesture left positive image about the Sultanate’s role in serving peace through dialogue, whether in the case of Palestine, or in the case of Yemen, Libya and other Arab and regional issues.

Owing to the far-reaching international accomplishments as well as wise and visionary leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, Oman has been able to gain credibility and trust at the regional and international levels. The country has become the epicentre of peace where conflicts and misunderstandings between nations can be resolved. The foreign policy of Oman is undoubtedly distinctive from other parts of the region. The world is certainly very grateful to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos — a one of his kind leader and an icon of peace.