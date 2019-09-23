Cyclone Hikka 320 km away from Masirah Island

The Category 1 tropical cyclone in the Arabian Sea, named Hikka by the Maldives, is about 320 km away from Masirah Island, while the closest convective clouds band associated with the system is about 180 km from Masirah.

National Ferries Company said that it has temporarily suspended trips on the Shannah-Masirah route. The suspension of the trips from the evening of September 23 was taken in the interest of passengers’ safety and comfort, the company said in a statement.

“Latest Weather chart analysis at the National Multi Hazards Early Warning Center indicate that the tropical storm ‘Hikaa’ is located over western of Arabian Sea at longitude 61.5 degrees East and latitude 20 degrees North with estimated surface wind speed around the center between 45 and 55 knots (83 to 100 km/hr), a statement from Oman Meteorology said.

The tropical storm continues to move westward towards the coasts of Al-Sharqiya and AlWusta Governorates and the landfall is expected to be between Southern Al Sharqiya and Al Wusta

by today evening. The direct effects over Governorates of Southern Al Sharqiya and Al Wusta will be starting from today afternoon, Tuesday, September 24, which will be associated with heavy rain ranging between 50 and 80 mm and gale winds ranges between 45 and 55 knots.

Rough sea state is expected over the coastal areas of South Al-Sharqiya and Al-Wusta with maximum wave height ranging between 4 and 6 meters. Storm surge might cause sea water

inundation over low level coastal areas. The sea state will be moderate along the rest of Omani coasts with maximum wave height between 1.5 and 2.5 meters

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation urged the public to take precaution and stay away from low-lying areas and avoid crossing wadis.