Hikka: U.S. embassy issues advisory

Muscat: U.S. Embassy in Muscat on Tuesday issued an advisory to all its citizens residing in or traveling through Oman.

“We advise U.S. citizens residing in or traveling through Oman to be vigilant, monitor local news reports for updated weather forecasts, ensure they have sufficient food and water for the storm period, take precautions to protect their homes and property, and avoid any unnecessary travel outside of their homes or hotels. We also recommend that individuals avoid beaches, coastal areas, lowlands, wadis, and streams. Wadis can be particularly dangerous during storms when flash flooding occurs. If possible, do not drive through or near affected areas,” said the embassy in a statement issued online.

U.S. citizen could contact the embassy at (968) 2464-3400 if any emergency assistance required.

The 24-hour emergency phone number for the Royal Oman Police is 9999. The Embassy’s phone number is (968) 2464-3400. This phone number is also for after-hours emergencies.