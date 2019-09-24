Hikka smallest cyclone

Muscat, Sept 24 – The PACA officials described the tropical cyclone Hikka as fastest but smallest cyclone as the system rushed through Masirah towards Duqm on Tuesday. Hikka means hiccups. “Muscat has some medium and high clouds and that is what is expected on Wednesday as well. We are not expecting rain or active wind,” explained Nasser al Ismaili, Weather Forecaster at the National Multi Hazard Early Warning Centre, Public Authority for Civil Aviation.

The areas where the cyclone has been active the wind speed had already reached between 50 to 60 knots. “This will generate dust blowing winds, at the same time precaution has to be taken about objects that are not fastened. People have to be careful because they might see some inundation as there is high tide as well. Fishermen have to be careful with their boats. The public should definitely not venture into the sea and should not cross wadis. Apart from that everything should be all right,” said Al Ismaili.

“You have to be cautious while driving because visibility could go less than 100 metres and even zero at certain areas,” he pointed out. Mainly clear skies are seen over the rest of the governorates with chance of convective clouds development and isolated rain over Al Hajar Mountains and adjoining areas towards afternoon. Over most of the Sultanate, winds will be northeasterly to southeasterly light to moderate and very active over Al Wusta and South Al Sharqiyah. Sea is reported to be rough along Arabian Sea coasts with wave height ranging from 4 to 6 metres and slight along rest of the Sultanate coasts with maximum wave height of 1.25 metre.

Related