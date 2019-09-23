Hikka to set to weaken as it nears Oman coast

The tropical storm in the Arabian Sea, named Hikka by the Maldives, is about 420 km away from Masirah Island.

The closest convective clouds band associated with the system is about 250 km from Masirah Island, while according to officials the storm is expected to weaken as it hits Oman coasts.

National Ferries Company said that it has temporarily suspended trips on the Shannah-Masirah route. The suspension of the trips from the evening of September 23 was taken in the interest of passengers’ safety and comfort, the company said in a statement.

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation urged the public to take precaution and stay away from low-lying areas and avoid crossing wadis.

It also advised fishermen and sea goers to avoid venturing into the sea and follow the latest bulletin from the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre.

According to the weather charts and the analysis, the tropical storm ‘Hikka’ is located over the central Arabian Sea at longitude 62.9 east and latitude 20.2 north with estimated surface wind speed around the centre between 45 and 55 knots (83 to 100 km/hr).

“The tropical storm continues to move westward towards the coasts of the south-eastern and central provinces, where it is possible to cross the centre between Masirah Island and Ras Madrakah on Tuesday evening. South Sharqiyah and Al Wusta Governorates are likely to be affected by direct impacts from Tuesday evening, September 24, 2019, with heavy rains of 50 to 80 millimetres leading wadis to overflow and high-speed winds of 45 to 55 knots.,” Oman Met office said.

The sea is rough on the coasts of South Sharqiyah and Al Wusta Governorates, with a maximum height of 4 to 6 meters with the possibility of seawater entering the low-lying coastal areas. The average wave is on the rest of the Sultanate and the maximum height ranges from 1.5 to 2.5 meters.

Rough sea state is expected over the coastal areas of South Al Sharqiyah and Al Wusta with maximum wave height between 3 and 6 metres with chances of seawater inundation over low-level coastal areas. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday informed that Hikka is likely to intensify further during the next 12 hours and weaken gradually from Tuesday morning.