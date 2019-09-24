Cyclone Hikka strengthens, to make landfall on Masirah soon

Muscat: The Category 1 tropical cyclone in the Arabian Sea, named Hikka by the Maldives, is about 80 km away from Masirah Island, while the closest convective clouds band associated with the system is about 30 km from Masirah, Oman Met office said on Tuesday.

The tropical cyclone continues to move westward towards the coasts of Al-Sharqiya and AlWusta Governorates and the landfall is expected to be between Al Wusta and Ras Madraka(Duqm) between 3 and 7 pm by today evening.

“Latest Weather chart analysis at the National Multi Hazards Early Warning Center indicate that the tropical storm ‘Hikaa’ is located over western of Arabian Sea at longitude 59.5 East and latitude 20 degrees North with estimated surface wind speed around the centre between 65 and 70 knots (120 to 130 km/hr), a statement from Oman Meteorology said.

The direct effects over Governorates of Southern Al Sharqiya and Al Wusta will be starting from today afternoon, Tuesday, September 24, which will be associated with heavy rain ranging between 50 and 80 mm and gale winds ranges between 55 and 65 knots.

Rough sea state is expected over the coastal areas of South Al-Sharqiya and Al-Wusta with maximum wave height ranging between 4 and 6 meters. Storm surge might cause seawater

inundation over low-level coastal areas. The sea state will be moderate along the rest of Omani coasts with maximum wave height between 1.5 and 2.5 meters

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation urged the public to take precaution and stay away from low-lying areas and avoid crossing wadis.