Latest: Hikka crosses Al Wusta with strong winds

Latest satellite images show the passing of the tropical system (Hikka) over Al-Wusta coast accompanied by heavy rainfall and fresh wind, Oman Meteorology said in its bulletin at 11 pm on Tuesday

“The latest weather charts analysis indicate the continuation of the direct effect of the tropical storm over governorates of South al Sharqiya and Al Wusta with chances of isolated thundershowers rain associated with fresh wind and hail.

While governorate of Dhofar and al-Hajer mountains will be affected by the indirect effect with

isolated rainfall occasionally thundershowers.

The sea state along the coastal areas of South Al-Sharqiya and Al-Wusta will be rough with maximum

wave height ranging between 3 and 4 meters. The sea state will be moderate along the rest of Oman

coasts with maximum wave height between 1.5 and 2.5 meters.

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation urged the public to take proper precaution, stay away

from low lying areas and avoid crossing wadis.

The authority also urged the fishermen and sea goers to avoid venture into the sea and follow latest and updated bulletin from the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre.