Higher Education, OPAL ink cooperation pact

Muscat: The Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, and Oman Society for Petroleum Services (OPAL) signed cooperation agreement to support conducting Covid-19 examinations for students abroad for the academic year 2020/2021.

The agreement was signed by Dr Bakhit bin Ahmed al Mahri, Undersecretary of the Ministry for Higher Education and Abdulrahman bin Humaid al Yahyaei, CEO of OPAL.

The agreement comes within the framework of OPAL efforts to support the community and the authorities concerned during the pandemic period, which falls within OPAl’s social responsibility.

The agreement aims at providing free examinations for 600 students who are on scholarship outside the Sultanate according to the lists specified by the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation. –ONA