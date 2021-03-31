Higher education ministry launches electronic Individual Licensing platform

Muscat: The Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation on Wednesday launched “Individual Licensing” services and an electronic platform codenamed “Training: A Hand That Builds Oman”.

The step comes within the ministry’s drive to develop a schema of private training in line with the government’s digital transformation approach and future goals of Oman Vision 2040. It is hoped to constitute a new cornerstone in private training, provide a legal and professional climate and serve as an incubator to ‘invest’ the competences of national cadres and enable them to impart their expertise and experiences to society.

In its first phase, the platform focuses on “individual licensing”, which is designed to enable people having expertise to offer quality training that contributes to upgrading cognitive economy. The applicants can register through the platform and get their prospective training programmes endorsed prior to being presented to the public.

The second phase of licensing, currently being shaped out, covers “institutional licensing” while the third phase will focus on “relations and partnerships”.

Dr Rahma Ibrahim al Mahrouqi, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, who launched the platform, said that “The sector of training in the Sultanate has been accorded a great importance by the government since the dawn of the blessed renaissance”.

She added that this vital sector brought about many achievements that contributed to meeting labour market needs. She pointed out that expansion in training programmes enhanced the empowerment of skilled human resources and encouraged them to play their desired role in boosting the march of comprehensive development.

Meanwhile, Talal Sulaiman al Rahbi, Deputy Chairman of the Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-Up Unit, said that the electronic platform comes within the efforts of the government to provide training services via electronic platforms. This, al-Rahbi explained, will enhance future skills and tap the expertise of human resources in various spheres of national action.

Expressing a similar opinion, Sayyid Salim Musallam al Busaidi, Labour Ministry’s Under-Secretary for Human Resources Development, said that the new platform seeks to simplify procedures and attract investments, particularly during exceptional conditions like circumstances posed by Covid-19 pandemic.

The platform engenders a sense of collective responsibility in society’s individuals and inspires them to utilize their energies in different fields. It forms a measure to limit non-professional practices, including instances where some individuals engage in training without license.

In general, the platform streamlines and expedites procedures related to private training, besides establishing a real database of private training, promotion and fair competition among private training institutions and furnishing a lucrative environment for investment in private training. –ONA