High tides expected tonight

Muscat: The civil defence and municipal authorities advised people to stay away from waterfronts and seasides, with the indirect impact from cyclone Kyarr felt across the coastal belt of the Sultanate.

Oman Meteorology warned of a combination of high tide between 9 and 11 pm on Tuesday and storm surge from Kyarrr along coastal areas of Oman sea 3-3 to 5 metres and Arabian sea six to eight metres, which could cause inundation in the low lying coastal areas.

With the coasts of North Oman also bearing the brunt, northern Oman, Suhar Municipality announced the temporary closure of the coastal road between Al Shizaw and Khour Al Siyabi as a result of the damages caused by tidal waves.

The stretch was closed in coordination with the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

The electricity supply to the Jubilee Park in Suhar was suspended as a precautionary measure with reports of high waves allowing the seawater to extend inland and flood the areas.

According to an official at Oman Meteorology, “effects of Kyarr started on Monday and will continue for several days. Most of the effects will be indirect, which will lead to sporadic rainfall in many places, including Dhofar.”

Muscat Governorate too has reported flooding at the waterfronts in the wilayats of Seeb and Muttrah due to high tidal waves.

The civil defence subcommittees of various governorates are taking necessary steps to increase the level of readiness and reduce the extent of damages.

The National Committee for Civil Defence (NCCD) urged people to follow the instructions issued by them and take precautions and all that would protect lives and properties.

The weather office said sea conditions likely to be rough with waves as high as 5 metres in some parts of the coastlines.

Heavy wind along with moderate to heavy rains have been reported from the governorates of South Sharqiyah, Al Wusta, Dhofar governorates and other coastal areas of the Sea of Oman.

Meanwhile, the cyclone has weakened further and has been downgraded to category 3.

Met also warned of poor visibility due to active winds (25 to 40 knots), which will lead to rising dust in the desert and open areas.

The tropical cyclone centre is about 600 km away from the nearest point of the Sultanate’s coast (Ras Madrakah), with the nearest rain clouds 360km away.

The height of sea waves on the coasts of the Arabian Sea will be between 6 and 8 km, while around the Sea of Oman 3.35 km.

Meteorology said that the cyclone unlikely to make landfall in Oman.

The Public Authority of Civil Aviation (PACA) called on citizens and residents living near the coastal areas and low-lying places, fishermen and seafarers to exercise caution due to the high tidal waves.