MONZA, Italy: Less than a week after taking part in the seventh round of the 2019 Porsche Mobil 1 Super Cup at Spa, Oman’s Al Faisal al Zubair heads to the famed Monza circuit in Italy to tackle the eighth round of the series this weekend.

The BWT Lechner Racing Team slipped from 10th to 11th in the 2019 Drivers’ Championship following Dylan Pereira’s win last weekend in Belgium. The Omani knows the importance of a top 10 finish in Italy and is confident that the pace he showed in last Sunday’s race can be put to good use at Monza.

Al Zubair said: “I am very excited for Monza. It’s a track I generally like. Two more races now in the Super Cup at Monza and in Mexico. Hopefully Monza will be a good race for me.”

Al Zubair’s BWT Lechner Racing Team racing colleagues Julien Andlauer and Michael Ammermüller are tied at the top of the Drivers’ Championship with 92 points apiece heading into the Monza showdown.

Both Turkey’s Ayhancan Guven and Larry Ten Voorde were able to gain ground on the series front-runners last weekend and are now tied in third place, just 16 points behind with three races to run.

Monza is the fastest circuit of the season and is renowned for being hard on engines and brakes. The Porsche series first visited the Italian circuit in 1998 and has held a round at the venue for 21 years.

Last week’s winner Dylan Pereira set the lap record of 1min 50.661sec last season, although the race win in 2018 fell to Austrian driver Thomas Preining after Al Zubair’s team-mate Michael Ammermuller had claimed pole position.

Drivers will be able to carry out their practice session on the circuit from 18.45hrs on Friday (September 6) before the 30-minute qualifying session fires into life at 13.25hrs on Saturday afternoon.

The eighth round of the Porsche Mobil 1 Super Cup is scheduled for 12.05hrs on Sunday.

2019 Porsche Mobil 1 Super Cup — Overall Standings

(after round 7):

1. Julien Andlauer (FRA)92pts

1. Michael Ammermuller (DEU) 92pts

3. Larry ten Voorde (NLD)76pts

3. Ayhancan Guven (TUR)76pts

5. Florian Latorre (FRA) 69pts

6. Mikkel Pedersen (DNK)56pts

7. Tio Ellinas (CYP) 55pts

7. Jaxon Evans (AUS)55pts

9. Jaap van Lagen (NLD)52pts

10. Dylan Pereira (LUX) 50pts

11. Al Faisal al Zubair (OMN)35pts