High profile ‘padel courts’ to be built at Oman club

As part of developing the Sultanate’s sport and providing diversified sports in the clubs, Oman club signed an agreement with Al Shaqsi and Al Nomani United Company to construct three Padel courts inside Oman club team’s premises in Al Khuwair under title of ‘Shimas Padel Centre’.

The agreement has been signed recently at Oman club headquarters and Sayyid Said bin Sultan al Busaidy, Oman club Chairman, signed on behalf the club while Mazin al Shaqsi, from Al Shaqsi and Al Nomani United Company, represented the second party at the signing ceremony.

The project is considered as a new concept sport in the Sultanate and it will be the first padel centre in Oman. The agreement aimed to build three high profile courts which are in accordance to the standards of the international associations and with high technical quality assurances.

Speaking after the signing agreement, Sayyid Said al Busaidy said Oman club’s doors are open for any sports investment which assists development of domestic sports. “Oman club board had different meetings with many potential investors. We used to listen to serial sporting investments opportunities and filter the top projects which can support improvement to the local sports. Moreover, we are working to utilise all the internal resources in the club with our stakeholders and partners towards achieving all the desired targets and objectives which support Oman’s sport.”

Padel is a mixture of tennis and squash sports. However, it differs in the technical rules and regulations than tennis. It is very easy to play and it is part of entertainment and fun. It is mainly played in a doubles format on an enclosed court. A padel court has walls and shots can be played off them like in squash. Padel started in end of 1960s in Spain and the real boost had occurred in end of 1990s. Despite smaller area of the court, it requires high level of fitness by the player to perform well in the field.

In the last few months, Oman club enhanced many sporting activities in the club including return of hockey team from next season, activation of volleyball team, fencing sports and women’s football.