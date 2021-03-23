High performance panel to boost sports

MUSCAT: His Highness Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, has issued a ministerial decision forming a High Performance Sports Committee under his chairmanship. According to the decision, the ministry’s under-secretary for Sports and Youth will be the deputy chairman of the committee, and includes the Chairman of Oman Olympic Committee (OOC), the Secretary-General of OOC, the Minister’s Adviser for Sports Planning, the Director-General of Planning, the Director-General of Administrative and Financial Affairs, Ali bin Abdullah bin Harib al Habsi and the Director-General of Sports Activities (who also acts as rapporteur) as members.

The decision envisages a comprehensive development strategy to be carried out within a fixed timeframe and to contribute to Oman Vision 2040.

The decision seeks to establish an all-accommodating schemes catering to the welfare of best performing sports persons who have shown potential to constitute the core component of a solid sports structure capable of realising future ambitions of Omani sports and place Oman vigorously into the international sports and Olympic arenas.

The High Performance Sports strategy will outline general policies, programmes and plans for grooming sports persons from among those rated as “high performance sportspersons” from different sports domains. The selected persons will be supported and qualified to attain professional levels through participation in continental and international events. — ONA