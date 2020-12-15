High-level delegation visits Masar Service Centre

BUSINESS REPORTER

MUSCAT, Dec 15

Qais bin Mohammed al Yousuf, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion visited the Masar Service Centre at Al Rusayl Industrial City on Tuesday.

Al Yousuf was introduced to the objectives of Masar in presenting a platform that brings together several government bodies to facilitate and simplify the procedures for the investors to obtain necessary approvals, permits and licenses for their projects under one platform and within a particular timeframe.

The minister was accompanied by Dr Saleh bin Said Masan, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Commerce and Industry and Chairman of Madayn’s board of directors; Asila bint Salim al Samsami, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Investment Promotion; and Hilal bin Hamad al Hasani, Chief Executive Officer of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn).

During the visit, Ibtisam al Farooji, Director General of Investor Services at Madayn, pointed out that Masar aims at enhancing an attractive investment climate in the Sultanate through easing the procedures and services offered to the investors.

“This shall consequently reinforce ties with our partners to provide integrated services to the investors as well as strengthen relations with the investors to achieve an ideal and secure business environment,” Al Farooji said.

She added, “In order to achieve investor satisfaction, Masar presents a transparent, effective and smooth interaction between the business community and the government for daily dealings under one platform.

The establishment of Masar Service Centre comes along the efforts of Madayn to contribute in achieving comprehensive and sustainable economic and social development.”

Madayan inaugurated the Masar Service Centres in Al Rusayl and Suhar Industrial Cities last November.

