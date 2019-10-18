High hopes for Oman women’s sports teams at GCC meet in Kuwait

With the hopes high for a strong showing at the GCC Women Sports meet which will be held in Kuwait from October 20 until 30, Oman’s women sport teams headed off to the capital city of Kuwait on Friday to take part at the sixth edition of the women sports tournament.

The Sultanate delegation comprised 113 members including athletes, technical and administrative staff. The delegation is presided by Sayyida Sanaa bin Hamad al Busaidi, chairman of Oman Women Sports Committee. Oman’s athletes will compete in eight sports including volleyball, handball, taekwondo, basketball, bowling, shooting, athletics and athletics for disabilities.

Oman’s women volleyball team concluded recently their final domestic camp. The team which is coached by the national coach, Faisal al Muqbali, trained well through morning and evening training sessions. Raising the physical level and implementing technical tactics were the main factors focused by the technical staff of the team. During the camp, the national team suffered a 3-1 loss against UAE team. Also, the team participated in a friendly tournament which featured six teams including private teams. The Sultanate volleyball team placed second in the tournament.



Aysha al Sibaniya, Laila al Harthiya and the rest of bowling stars, expected to claim many medals for the Sultanate in different Bowling competitions categories. Oman Bowling team delivered solid performance in the last edition where the team positioned in the top of the table order as they bagged nine medals in different categories.

The rest of the teams including athletics, shooting, taekwondo and basketball are set after they completed their technical preparations. Oman Olympic Committee chairman (OOC), Sayyid Khalid bin Hamad al Busaidi, met recently with all the athletes and technical staff in presence of Taha al Kishry, OOC secretary general and officials at Oman Women Sports Committee. OOC chief affirmed during his speech that everyone is looking from all the teams to claim many medals for the Sultanate and raise the flag of the Sultanate in this participation.

Referring to the Sultanate previous participation at the GCC women sports games in Qatar which was held in Doha in March 2017, a haul of 35 medals was the outcome of Oman in the event. Ten gold medals, nine silvers and 16 bronzes were the total medals of the Sultanate and the large medals came from the bowling team as they bagged nine medals and were positioned at the first place in the table order.

Despite that the Sultanate did not claim any medals in the first edition of GCC women sports games in Kuwait in 2015, the predication are changed now and all the morals are high that Sultanate teams will be one of the main opponents to challenge at the top podium. After a good accomplishment in the last edition in Doha in 2017, Oman’s women sport stars are now set the bar high for the forthcoming competitions in Kuwait. Almost all the sports teams were in internal and external warm up prior to the event and all are raring and promised to make a difference and impress the Sultanate participation in the GCC meet.