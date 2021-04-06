BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, APRIL 6 –

Following an exceptionally high demand for Golf Beach Residences villas at Al Mouj Muscat, where 90 per cent of the collection sold within just weeks of their release last month, the premier lifestyle and leisure destination has launched more homes for sale within this exclusive gated neighbourhood.

The second and final phase is within the southern sector and includes a choice of two outstanding designs; Golf Boulevard Villas which are luxurious 6-bedroom villas, and Golf Park Villas, the collection’s impressive 5-bedroom homes.

Connected by beautiful boulevards and walkways, all homes have direct access to Al Mouj Golf, are a short stroll from pristine sandy beaches and the 5-star St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort. Each home comes with exclusive resident privileges including complimentary golf carts and parking, electric charging and preferential rates at Al Mouj Golf. As well, each property boasts a Garden Suite giving owners the flexibility to configure the space to suit their personal lifestyle preferences, and as their family’s needs change, by using it as a playroom, a gym, music room or home cinema, for example.

Nasser bin Masoud al Shaibani, CEO of Al Mouj Muscat says: “We are delighted with the overwhelmingly positive response to Golf Beach Residences made all the more rewarding given we have launched during such challenging times. Al Mouj Muscat is an exceptional destination where we put in place everything needed for how people want to live, work and relax.”