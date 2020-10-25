High alert after virus outbreak in Xinjiang

BEIJING: Authorities in the western Chinese region of Xinjiang on Sunday triggered the highest-level public health emergency response after 137 people tested positive for the coronavirus. All of the cases detected in the remote western city of Kashgar are asymptomatic, with none of those who tested positive presenting with a cough or a fever, according to government broadcaster CCTV. The 137 people are under quarantine and medical supervision in hospital. All the cases had some connection to the city’s Sancun Factory, the deputy director of the regional health commission said.

A 17-year-old girl whose parents work at the factory also tested positive earlier this week. China’s National Health Commission has dispatched a working group to the region to lead the response, state media Xinhua reported.

Most flights at Kashgar’s airport were cancelled over the weekend, according to Chinese news portal Headline Daily. Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang, experienced an outbreak of the coronavirus in July that triggered strict lockdown measures confining residents to their homes and isolating the city from the rest of the country. — dpa

Related